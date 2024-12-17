A Pop-Up Shop in Waterlooville will have its first inhabitants this weekend with a local sustainable fashion company moving in.

Havant Borough Council have launched a Pop Up Shop scheme in Waterlooville and are inviting people to apply for short term tenancies between four weeks and three months/ | Joe Williams

The local family run fashion business specialises in refurbishing and re-selling pre-owned trainers. The co-founder, Mathew Shaul, is delighted to the first company to take over the store. He said: “We’re honoured to launch the Pop-Up Shop and invite the local community to shop sustainably and support small businesses this Christmas.

“This initiative by Havant Borough Council is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses like ours to thrive while contributing to the revitalisation of Waterlooville’s high street.”

The Pop-Up Shop will allow Vintage Trainers the chance to showcase its products during the busy Christmas period without being tied down to a long term lease. As well as selling refurbished trainers they will also be offering live sneaker-cleaning demonstrations to help with their mission to reduce waste, promote sustainable fashion, and make eco-conscious choices accessible to all.

The Vintage Trainers Ltd Pop-Up Shop will be open from 8am to 5pm Monday to Saturday for 12 weeks.