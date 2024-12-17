Vintage Trainers Ltd to be first Waterlooville Pop-Up Shop opening as part of Havant Borough Council's regeneration scheme
Vintage Trainers Ltd will be the first company to take over the Pop-Up Shop in Wellington Way, Waterlooville, when it opens on Saturday, December 21. The scheme was announced by Havant Borough Council last month as part of the town’s regeneration.
The local family run fashion business specialises in refurbishing and re-selling pre-owned trainers. The co-founder, Mathew Shaul, is delighted to the first company to take over the store. He said: “We’re honoured to launch the Pop-Up Shop and invite the local community to shop sustainably and support small businesses this Christmas.
“This initiative by Havant Borough Council is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses like ours to thrive while contributing to the revitalisation of Waterlooville’s high street.”
The Pop-Up Shop will allow Vintage Trainers the chance to showcase its products during the busy Christmas period without being tied down to a long term lease. As well as selling refurbished trainers they will also be offering live sneaker-cleaning demonstrations to help with their mission to reduce waste, promote sustainable fashion, and make eco-conscious choices accessible to all.
The Vintage Trainers Ltd Pop-Up Shop will be open from 8am to 5pm Monday to Saturday for 12 weeks.
