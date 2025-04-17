Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Worrying data has predicted that Portsmouth could see half of its clubs and pubs close by 2030.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth is expected to see the tenth biggest decline in nightlife in the UK, according to the data, with city projected to have only 962 venues open—a 51 per cent drop from 2025, when it had 1,969 venues.

The prediction has been made in the study carried out by Capital on Tap which has projected the state of pubs and clubs in each city by 2030 using annual trend data. It comes amidst a change in nightlife in recent years with fewer young people pubbing and clubbing to the same degree as previous generations. Instead more people are choosing to eat out st restaurants, patronise cosier venues, or avoid places selling alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report shows that in Portsmouth, a 17 per cent decline in clubs, bars, and pubs occurred between 2022 and 2025, with notable large venues closing including Pryzm in the city centre and Eden at Gunwharf Quays.

Pryzm in Stanhope Road, Portsmouth, could be at risk of closing as parent company Rekom UK is calling in administrators. They own clubs in Southampton, Andover and across the UK. Picture: Matthew Clark. | Matthew Clark

Despite this, the city still has the second biggest number of pubs per population, though a number of these have also been struggling with closures and new management brought in to try to change their fortunes. Better provision within the University of Portsmouth campus has also meant that fewer students are also going out to local venues.

Kamila Fernandes-Pickett from Capital on Tap said: "Understanding what locals and visitors are seeking—whether it’s cosy pubs, vibrant clubs, or relaxed bars - will help tailor your business to meet their preferences. Stay ahead of the curve by keeping an eye on emerging social trends, such as pop-up events, alcohol-free nights, or lively dining experiences, to ensure your venue remains a popular choice.

"Strong social media strategy can boost brand recognition, and platforms like Instagram and TikTok are essential for attracting younger crowds who prioritise social sharing. Implementing a seamless booking system and virtual tours can also enhance customer convenience".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the study, Leicester looks set to be the hardest hit losing 65.85 per cent of its venues, followed by Leeds with a loss of 65.14 per cent and Brighton with a loss of 64.06 per cent.

You can view the full study here: www.capitalontap.com/en/blog/posts/uk-nightlife-report