That is the verdict of several students and a former club manager in Portsmouth – as the cost of living crisis, changing habits and other factors are sending shockwaves across the industry. Pryzm in Stanhope Road closed “with immediate effect” on February 2. The club’s parent company, Rekom UK, called in the administrators as part of a financial restructure.

Portsmouth nightlife seen could chance forever due to the cost of living crisis and other trends. Pictured is Pryzm when it was open and the former site of Eden in Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Matthew Clark/The News Portsmouth

Various factors have been mooted as to why nightclubs are disappearing. Peter Marks, CEO of Rekom UK, blamed the drop in student alcohol consumption for the problems many venues are facing. As reported in the Daily Mail, Mr Marks said midweek drinking is becoming a thing of the past, and combined with the financial pressures due to the cost of living crisis – soaring energy costs, rent and prices of roar materials – businesses are struggling more than they used to. He also said the government’s National Living Wage made things difficult.

Dave Joyce, a well-renowned club manager and current DJ on Express FM who founded the Stanhope Road Pryzm, echoed some of these points. He said: “The writing has been on the wall for a while. The bottom has fallen off of the student market. It’s a national problem. I just don’t see many 2,500 capacity clubs being sustainable.” Mr Joyce added that the Portsmouth nightlife scene is diversifying, with bars and pubs becoming more popular rather than several larger venues thriving at once. Alistair Ritchie, owner of Astoria in Guildhall Walk, previously told The News that his business was thriving despite the national trend – with the appetite for clubbing still high.

Students at the University of Portsmouth had mixed feelings about the city’s nightlife. Third year student Jodie Trundell said: “I think the nightlife has been lacking, and with Pryzm and Eden closing, it is even more dire.” Her friend Casey Willoughby added: “It’s probably going to get a lot busier at Astoria. I think it’s probably the most popular club anyway, but maybe less people will be going out to avoid the busy club.”

L to R: Charlotte Cooney and Caitlin Manrique, students at The University of Portsmouth.

Fin Harrison said his friends usually went to other places instead of Pryzm. “Personally, I despise clubbing, and I always have,” he added. “I went to Pryzm once when it was open and didn’t enjoy it. I get the picture that there is still a lot going on. My friends say they usually go to Astoria or Tokyo Joes. Generally, it hasn’t bothered my friends that much and it hasn’t bothered me at all.” Jimmy Stedall, a former student, said people are exploring their options due to having less disposable income.

He added: “I think there has been a real shift from a clubbing culture to people going to pubs, especially with Honest Politician and One Eyed Dog. It could be because as I’ve got older, I gravitate more towards those places. I never went to Eden because it wasn’t my scene. Pryzm was fun while it was there, but it just gets too expensive. It was pricey.”

Caitlin Manrique, first year student, said she only went to Pryzm for specific events and it wasn’t a go-to location for her. “I only went to events when Tom Zanetti went to perform and that’s about it,” she added. “I didn't really go there for club nights. It would be great if there were more options to choose from. I normally go to pubs or bars for a night out, and I found that there are not many options in the city centre. I normally go to Southsea. Gunwharf Quays is quite expensive because it is a tourist attraction.” Her friend Charlotte Cooney said: “I only saw it really busy when events were going on. Astoria is a lot more popular for club nights.”

L to R: Jimmy Stedall and Fin Harrison.