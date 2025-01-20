Opening date for new garden centre to replace Dobbies in Havant is announced
It comes after Dobbies officially closed its doors yesterday (Sunday, January 19) after the popular chain announced the closure of a number of its stores across the UK as it looks to establish a more stable financial footing.
Staff are on site today at the unit in Barton's Road packing away the last of the items on the site, and a sign has appeared on the door announcing that British Garden Centres will be opening it its place in March.
This comes despite British Garden Centres declining to confirm this, however The News understands that this is because the acquisition of the site is not yet complete. It is thought that the opening of the new garden centre will retaining all jobs as well as create new ones.
A Dobbies spokesperson has previously told The News: “Dobbies Garden Centres confirms that its Havant store is transferring to new ownership and is pleased to confirm that the in-store team will also transfer to the new operators.
“This follows approval of Dobbies’ restructuring plan in December 2024, which allows the business to focus on returning to sustainable profitability, unlock access to future investment and deliver a strong and well capitalised platform for the business going forward.”
Meanwhile the Harbour Vets, which is inside the unit, has said it will continue to operate and remain open as normal despite the closure of the garden centre which also has a cafe and soft play area.
The nearest Dobbies branch is now in Cadnam near Southampton.
