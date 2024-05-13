Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hampshire road has closed for more than a month for work to take place at the site of a beloved pub destroyed in a fire.

Hill Head Road in Hill Head has been shut as of Monday, May 13 for “demolition works following building fire” which are scheduled to run until June 28, according to Hampshire County Council.

The Osborne View pub in Hill Head near Fareham was struck by a huge fire in the early hours of Thursday, February 22, with firefighters from ten Hampshire stations rushing to tackle the inferno.

Much of the building was left in ruins by the flames and smoke and minor smoke damage was also caused at the adjacent Breezes Cafe. The ferocious fire which destroyed the historic pub is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault in a tumble dryer.

The closure will affect drivers travelling on Cliff Road, Meon Road, Triangle Lane and Posbrook Lane. Proposed diversion routes are yet to be confirmed.

Hall and Woodhouse - the chain which own the pub - will need to apply for new planning permission as the original structure has been almost entirely destroyed. It is thought that the building will remain as a pub rather than being repurposed for anything else, such as accommodation. Hall and Woodhouse recently shared an update regarding their plans to rebuild The Osborne View, having previously expressed its commitment to doing so shortly after the fire. Matt Kearsey, managing director of Hall and Woodhouse, said: “Hall and Woodhouse is committed to rebuilding The Osborne View Hotel to return it to our valued guests, following the fire which broke out a couple of months ago. While our timescales for redevelopment are currently being determined, our plans to restore the building to its former cherished role within the Fareham community, are progressing. In the meantime, we regularly have contractors on site to maintain the safety of our premises. “We will update on plans to rebuild when we are able to and thank our locals for their continued patience and understanding during this process.”