"We like to be unique" - Pawsome Bowteeq opens in Waterlooville specialising in raw dog food and natural treats

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Sep 2025, 14:20 BST
A pet shop specialising in raw dog food has opened in Waterlooville.

Pawsome Bowteeq opened its doors in Wellington Way earlier this month and it has already built up a customer base attracted to its diverse range of products, including raw dog food and natural treats.

The shop in the middle of town is providing an alternative option to the nationwide chains which are a longer walk away on the outskirts of Waterlooville.

Carla Tee, who runs the shop, has been pleased with its start to life having moved into the area currently undergoing redevelopment.

Property developers QuestMap and Havant Borough Council are creating new retails units and residential flats in Wellington Way.

Carla said: “It’s been going ok. Now that there are other shops open in the area and the scaffolding has come down a lot of people are finding us.

“We are also stopping them having to walk all the way down to Jollies and Pets At Home so people have appreciated that.”

Pawsome Bowteeq has opened its doors in Wellington Way, Waterlooville.placeholder image
Pawsome Bowteeq has opened its doors in Wellington Way, Waterlooville. | Joe Williams

The customers that have stopped by have been impressed by the selection of products on offer.

Carla said: “We like to keep our prices competitive and people like our natural treats and the range that we sell. We specialise in raw.

“Our natural treats are our biggest seller and you cant really go wrong with them. People like to buy knick-knacks as well, beds, toys, prams, pull carts, and different leads. We try to offer different things than you see in any other normal pet shop, we like to be unique.”

The shop’s sister company, Tiggy’s Place, has been thriving in Portchester for a number of years and Carla is hoping they can repeat the success in Waterlooville.

She said: “Tiggys in Portchester, they have been going five years and they have a groomers as well. It’s worked well in Portchester so we though come out to Waterlooville and give it a go.”

With Barber’s Beauty Paws operating a few shops along, it could lead to a good footfall of customers.

Carla said: “It’s convenience which people want more than anything so hopefully we will do quite well. If people have their dogs at the groomers round the corner they can pop in here while they wait.”

It not only healthy food and goods for dogs on sale with Pawsome Bowteeq also starting to stock goods for cats.

Carla said: “A lot of people here like cats. Previously we mainly been dog based but now we are starting build the cat side of it and we will see how it goes.”

