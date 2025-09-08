A charity has opened its new rescue hub and tearoom allowing cat lovers to enjoy delicious cakes while getting the chance to make some new furry friends.

Purrfect Paws Feline Welfare, run by Tracy Bentham and Lynn Hutchens, has opened its new tearoom and rescue hub on Stakes Hill Road in Waterlooville. The new café opened at the end of August with the charity having moved from its previous location in the town centre precinct.

As well a newly refurbished café, the new location also houses a number of rescue cats that are up for adoption. Customers will be able to order afternoon tea and get to know the temporary inhabitants before they are adopted.

Purrfect Paws Feline Welfare's new tearoom and rescue hub has opened in Stakes Hill Road. | Joe Williams

The charity have thanked everyone for their support in the opening weeks as continues to add new features. A post on Facebook said: “Thank you everyone who has visited us now we are open.

“We still have work to do to make the rescue hub even better, we will be getting a catio built on the outside of the upstairs window so that the cats in our care can go out and get fresh air and we are able to open the window. This is something that will be done very soon.

“Our cats are all rescue cats that will be looking for new homes so most of the time our customers will need to go upstairs to visit them. They are not permanent residents so they can be a little shy coming down to the tea room area, as it can get busy at times.

“Please feel free when you visit to ask any questions about them, and we will be producing a booklet about each cat. Thank you for your support.”

The café serves a range of cakes and traybakes as well as sandwiches and paninis. It is open from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Further information on the cats available for adoption can be found on the charity’s website: https://www.purrfectpawsfelinewelfare.org/