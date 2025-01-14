Portsmouth Distillery and NAAFI toast global success with bespoke Wagon Rum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Portsmouth Distillery Co. has raised a glass to international recognition through its groundbreaking partnership with the Navy, Army, and Air Force Institutes (NAAFI). Together, they have created Wagon Rum, a bespoke artisan spirit now distributed across eight countries worldwide.

Rooted in Portsmouth’s rich maritime history, Wagon Rum is a tribute to tradition, crafted with care at the historic Fort Cumberland in Eastney. This partnership reflects both organizations’ shared commitment to quality, innovation, and community support. The rum, developed exclusively for NAAFI, has been met with enthusiastic acclaim, further cementing Portsmouth Distillery’s reputation as a leader in artisan spirits.

The collaboration not only highlights Portsmouth Distillery’s ability to innovate but also showcases their dedication to honoring those who serve. Through NAAFI, Wagon Rum has reached servicemen and women stationed around the globe, from Europe to the Middle East and beyond.

"Working with NAAFI has been an incredible opportunity," said a spokesperson for the distillery. "We’re proud to provide a spirit that represents the heritage of Portsmouth while supporting the brave individuals serving our nation worldwide."

As Wagon Rum continues its journey across international borders, it’s clear this collaboration has raised the profile of both the Portsmouth Distillery and the city itself, placing them firmly on the global spirits map.

The Portsmouth Distillery can be found at Fort Cumberland, Fort Cumberland Rd, Southsea PO4 9LD. For more details visit theportsmouthdistillery.com