Portsmouth Innovation Awards 2021: Judges pore over entries and decide winners

Some of the judges for the Portsmouth Innovation Awards. Mark Pembleton, from Portsmouth City Council, Helen Stratton from GetSet for Growth, Mark Waldron, editor of The News and business editor Kimberley Barber

The judging day took place yesterday and saw representatives from The News, BAE Systems, Portsmouth City Council, GetSet for Growth, Azets, the University of Portsmouth and Startup Disruptors meet online to comb through the finer details of each application.

The winners of 10 categories were decided with some close fought categories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the judges was editor of The News Mark Waldron, who also hosted the session.

He said: ‘We were blown away by some of the entries into these awards.

‘Not only are we celebrating innovation, and the best in business, but we are doing so after a particularly tricky 18 months, so to see some of the wonderful work that has been going on in and around Portsmouth in the face of such challenging circumstances has been truly inspirational.

‘I can’t wait to see the look of people’s faces as we announce the winners at the ceremony on November 4 now.

‘It’s not too late to join us there, tickets are still available and they are just £35.’

The winners will be revealed at a ceremony on Thursday, November 4 at the Village Hotel in Portsmouth.

The event, which starts at 4pm, will see a host of speakers and demonstrations, before a buffet dinner, networking and award presentation.

This is the first year the awards have been held. They have been organised by The News and its parent company JPIMedia, in association with Portsmouth City Council, with thanks to 10 sponsors including headline sponsor BAE Systems.

Linda Pritchard, event organiser, urged people to get their tickets.

She said: ‘We are operating at a slightly reduced capacity so that everybody will feel safe but that does mean there are only a limited number of tickets available.

‘They have been selling well so don’t delay.’