Portsmouth Watch Company Ltd to open its new store in Portchester this week
The Portsmouth Watch Company have confirmed that their new shop in West Street Portchester will be opening on Wednesday, July 9 at 10am. Ray and Megan Rogers have been running the company since 2014 with the move from its current location in Trafalgar House required after outgrowing it.
The couple from Portchester announced the opening date on social media. The post said: “The new Portsmouth Watch Company HQ will be open 10am Wednesday, July 9. Pop in and say hello if you are passing. Thank you for all your continued support.”
Speaking to The News in May when the move was initially announced, Ray confirmed that the new store will enable them to expand their services. He said: “We sell Rolex, TAG, Cartier, Omega, Breitling and much more. Another reason we are moving is we have branched out and are also doing more gold, diamonds, to keep up with the fashion.
“We also do services and repairs, gold repairs, watch re-pins and make things for people. We do everything.”
The couple have been looking for a new showroom for two years and expressed their excitement at having found the “perfect” location in Portchester where they are from.
