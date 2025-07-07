A family-run watch store is set to open the doors to its new store this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple from Portchester announced the opening date on social media. The post said: “The new Portsmouth Watch Company HQ will be open 10am Wednesday, July 9. Pop in and say hello if you are passing. Thank you for all your continued support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Portsmouth Watch Company Ltd will be moving to a new shop in West Street, Portchester on July 9. | The Portsmouth Watch Company

Speaking to The News in May when the move was initially announced, Ray confirmed that the new store will enable them to expand their services. He said: “We sell Rolex, TAG, Cartier, Omega, Breitling and much more. Another reason we are moving is we have branched out and are also doing more gold, diamonds, to keep up with the fashion.

“We also do services and repairs, gold repairs, watch re-pins and make things for people. We do everything.”

The couple have been looking for a new showroom for two years and expressed their excitement at having found the “perfect” location in Portchester where they are from.