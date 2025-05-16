The owners of a popular watch shop are excited to move to a bigger showroom after outgrowing their current one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ray and Megan Rogers, from Portchester, have been running The Portsmouth Watch Company since 2014. They have now getting ready to move to a new premises in West Street as they expand their product range to gold, diamonds and more.

Portsmouth Watch Company Ltd will be moving to a new shop in West Street, Portchester next month. | The Portsmouth Watch Company

Ray said: “We have outgrown our current showroom. We should be open in a month, we have had the sign done, it’s all plastered, we are doing the floor at the moment then it will be ready to put furniture in. We are really excited to move, we have been looking for a couple of years so to have found the perfect one for us is great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple had the option to relocate into Portsmouth but wanted to stay in the area they knew well. Ray said: “We are Portchester people and have lived here all of our lives so we wanted to stay here. We know everyone, they all say hello when they walk past. To be fair the high street has started to get busier so it worked for us to stay in Portchester.”

The shop offers a number of service including brand new and second hand high end watches. Ray said: “We sell Rolex, TAG, Cartier, Omega, Breitling and much more. Another reason we are moving is we have branched out and are also doing more gold, diamonds, to keep up with the fashion.

“We also do services and repairs, gold repairs, watch re-pins and make things for people. We do everything. The Rolexes are most popular, the likes of the Submariner, the Datejust, and probably my favourite is the Yacht-master. We are really busy and have people from all over the country come to us.”

The new store is set to open in around a months time in mid to late June.