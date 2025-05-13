The zoo has unveiled its brand new 100-seater cafe, The Keeper’s Kitchen, which will enhance the customer experience with its exciting array of dishes to pick from.
The cafe, which will officially open its doors on Monday, May 19, will be dog friendly with puppuccinos and dog ice cream up for grabs.
Laura Read, CEO at Marwell, said: “We believe in offering honest, straightforward dishes using locally sourced ingredients, prepared well and fresh to your table. As part of the Marwell Wildlife family, all the profits from The Keeper’s Kitchen go to our charity, supporting the animals you love and our hands-on conservation projects in the UK and around the world.
“This project is the biggest investment that Marwell has made into our guest facilities since 2011 when Café Graze was opened.
“Not only that, but by opening up this beautiful setting to the public we will be able to engage more people with Marwell, connect more people to our landscape and also give friends new and old an exciting new venue to explore.
“We look forward to welcoming guests to enjoy some of the fabulous local produce that makes Hampshire proud.”
The zoo has been working alongside Hampshire Fare and, as a result, a number of members will be supplying produce including Hoxton Bakehouse, Owtons butchers, New Forest Tea, Hambledon Vineyard, Judes Ice Cream and Honey Bee Happy.
The Keeper’s Kitchen is open daily from 8am to 6pm and all of the profits will go towards vital conservation work at the zoo.
Here are 6 wonderful pictures inside the new cafe at Marwell Zoo: