The secretary of state for business and trade has hailed the opening of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility as a “major boost” for Hampshire and its local communities.

Saab UK opened it three building campus advanced manufacturing facility in Segensworth, Fareham, on Tuesday, February 4. The new facility will be developing, manufacturing, and supporting the companies radar systems and market-leading Seaeye underwater robotics, with the site supporting 400 jobs and providing local opportunities for apprenticeships.

Secretary of state for business and trade, Rt Hon Jonathan Reynolds MP, was in attendance to officially open the site. He believes the new facility will be a huge benefit to local communities and the UK as a whole. He said: “Following the Government’s pledge to go further and faster to grow the economy, this is another vote of confidence in the UK, our world-class defence sector, and our upcoming Industrial Strategy.

“Saab’s investment in Hampshire has brought a major boost to local communities with hundreds of new high-paid, high-skilled jobs, and is exactly the sort of growth our pro-business, pro-growth Industrial Strategy will support.”

The secretary of state for business and trade, Rt Hon Jonathan Reynolds, officially opened Saab UK's state-of-the-art facility in Fareham. He joined Managing director of Saab UK, Andy Fraser, and Saab president and CEO Micael Johansson to open the three building campus. Picture: Sarah Standing (040225-9257) | Sarah Standing

The new site is expected to enhance the UK’s sovereign radar and underwater robotics manufacturing capability with the company already looking at further growth in that area. It will also provide support to in-service radars currently operated by the UK Armed Forces; the Giraffe 1X, Giraffe AMB air defence radars, and TAIPAN (Arthur) artillery locating radars.

The secretary of state for defence, Rt Hon John Healey MP, believes the new facility is great news for the UK Ministry of Defence. He said: “This major investment has demonstrated how defence is an engine for growth. Saab’s new facility strengthens manufacturing and support for the radars that help protect our Armed Forces, having created highly skilled jobs while driving innovation.

“With promising apprenticeship opportunities, this site is helping to drive the jobs of the future – ensuring the next generation has the expertise to keep Britain at the forefront of defence technology.”

Micael Johansson, President and CEO of Saab said: “This new campus is testament to Saab’s growth in the UK, reinforcing our long-term commitment to the UK’s defence. Thanks to our investment here we will deliver innovative technologies and products for our customers.

“We are pleased to have the Secretary of State for Business and Trade join us today to mark this important occasion and to underline the important relationship between Saab and the UK.”