A local business owner is celebrating winning Gosport’s best independent business of 2025 award after receiving 21 per cent of the public’s vote.

The Raw Pet Deli, based in Hardway, came out on top of the competition run by Gosport Borough Council. There were over 300 nominations received for 62 different businesses across Gosport, with the top 11 attending a celebration at the Town Hall with the Mayor of Gosport.

Clare Woodford of The Raw Pet Deli celebrates the awards with the mayor, councillor Richard Earle. | Gosport Borough Council

Clare Woodford, of The Raw Pet Deli, was delighted that her passion for dogs and puppies to be healthy, has been recognised. She said: “I absolutely love what I do keeping the dogs and cats of Gosport happy and healthy through nutrition and gut health.

"My passion for pet nutrition started about 10 years ago when my own dog Zuma was a very poorly puppy - he was consistently having bouts of gastroenteritis and hospital stays. I found a local nutritionist who helped improve Zuma's diet, and through her teaching and my own research I found a passion for dog health and nutrition.

"Unfortunately that business sadly closed, so I decided to open my own. A lovely unit became available opposite where I live in Gosport, and I'm positive it was just meant to be as everything just fell into place."

The win means that Claire will receive promotion as Gosport's favourite independent business and a 1-2-1 marketing support package including bespoke video content. Clare added: "Looking into the future I am excited to see what it brings - and so long as it involves lots of healthy, happy dogs and puppies I'll be loving it still."

The shortlisted finalists for Gosport's best independent business for 2025. | Gosport Borough Council

There were a number of fantastic business that made the shortlist. In second place was T By the Sea, a cafe based in Victoria Quay, while third place was Simply Beauty, a salon on St Thomas Road.

The rest of the shortlist contained Solent Retreat, P&J’S Food, Flamin’ Good Crafts, Rosarios & Co (who recently celebrated its second birthday), Alverstoke Village Hardware, KatieAnn Designs, The Book Shop, and A Slice of Vinyl.

Councillor Peter Chegwyn, leader of the council said: "Over 60 different businesses received nominations, spanning the breadth of our borough. This is a real testament to the strength and diversity of our local economy."