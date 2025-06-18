A Hayling Island pub is calling last orders this weekend with a number of serious building issues forcing its closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The landlady of the Maypole Sophie Costas announced the news ‘with a very heavy heart’, thanking customers for their support. She took over the pub in 2023 having already been well-known for her Sophie's Pie, Mash and Liquor shop at Beachlands.

In a statement she said: “It’s with a very heavy heart that we have to share some sad news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Maypole, Hayling Island, is a popular pub on the island and Use Your Local says that it has a real fire.

“The Maypole has been facing a number of serious building issues – including major electrical faults in the kitchen, roof leaks and a list of many others. Despite doing everything we can to keep going, unfortunately due to the such high cost of the repairs, it has not been approved. This means we are left with no option but to close our doors.

“Our final day of trading will be this Sunday. But before then, we’d love to see as many of you as possible for one last drink, one last laugh, and one last memory.

“We can’t thank you enough for your support over the years. It’s been an absolute pleasure serving you all.

Sophie Costas was already well known for running Sophie's Pie and Mash Shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please join us over this last weekend to say goodbye properly and raise a glass to the good times.”

The pub in Havant Road is offering its pie and mash offering until it closes this weekend.

The News has contacted the pub’s owners Fullers and invited it to comment.