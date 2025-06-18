Sadness as Hayling Island pub announces closure "with a very heavy heart" as repair costs mounted
The landlady of the Maypole Sophie Costas announced the news ‘with a very heavy heart’, thanking customers for their support. She took over the pub in 2023 having already been well-known for her Sophie's Pie, Mash and Liquor shop at Beachlands.
In a statement she said: “It’s with a very heavy heart that we have to share some sad news.
“The Maypole has been facing a number of serious building issues – including major electrical faults in the kitchen, roof leaks and a list of many others. Despite doing everything we can to keep going, unfortunately due to the such high cost of the repairs, it has not been approved. This means we are left with no option but to close our doors.
“Our final day of trading will be this Sunday. But before then, we’d love to see as many of you as possible for one last drink, one last laugh, and one last memory.
“We can’t thank you enough for your support over the years. It’s been an absolute pleasure serving you all.
“Please join us over this last weekend to say goodbye properly and raise a glass to the good times.”
The pub in Havant Road is offering its pie and mash offering until it closes this weekend.
The News has contacted the pub’s owners Fullers and invited it to comment.