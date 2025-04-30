Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owners of a new bistro in Fareham are excited to open the doors and showcase their range of delicious and unique food.

Luke and Jemma Wainwright of Warsash, are opening Salt & Sage Bistro in Fareham Shopping Centre on Monday, May 5. The couple picked up the keys to the old site of Three Joes pizzeria on March 11 and have busy putting their stamp on restaurant.

Luke has worked in hospitality for the majority of his career and it has been his passion to open up his own place. When the opportunity arose to open a store in an area they both grew up in, they jumped at the chance.

While the couple are delighted to be opening the doors in just a matter of days, it has not always been an easy journey.

He said: “We are really excited to open but a bit apprehensive at the same time. We picked up the keys a while ago and thought it was going to be a case of walking in and it would be good to go, but there has been a lot more work than first expected to make it our own.”

The bistro will operate as a “premium high-end café” in the day and then open late on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with a restaurant menu.

Luke said: “It will all be tasty, locally sourced foods. In the day we will do brunches such as a sausage and sage wrap and a full English roll, which will be a little bit different with tomato chutney in it.

“We will also do really nice jacket potatoes but not just ones with the normal fillings. We will have the classic cheese and beans but we also wanted to put a different spin on it and will offer homemade chicken curry, prawn and crayfish, and even a cheeseburger jacket potato.”

Signs for Salt & Sage Bistro have appeared at the former site of Three Joes | NW

Luke praised their “talented and experienced” chef Gavin Moore for having a big impact on the menu. However they don’t agree on what will be the most popular dish.

He said: “I think our signature is going to be our roast chicken Yorkshire burrito with gravy dipping pot but our chef disagrees. He thinks the chicken parmo sandwich will be most popular, so we will see who is right.”

At the end of the week, the evening menu will have items such as sage butter pork chop and roast chicken. A lot of the food will be cooked in the inherited pizza oven which Luke and Jemma opted to utilise.

The couple are not the only ones to be excited to see Salt & Sage open in the area.

Mike Taylor, centre manager at Fareham Shopping Centre said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Salt & Sage Bistro to Fareham Shopping Centre. It’s always exciting to see new businesses bring fresh energy to the space, and we know visitors are going to love the delicious menu and inviting atmosphere they’re creating. It’s a fantastic addition to our community.”

Executive leader at Fareham Borough Council, councillor Simon Martin added: “I am always delighted to hear when new businesses have chosen Fareham as their new home. The Council is working hard to make our town centre a destination of choice with a diverse retail, leisure, entertainment and food and drink scene, so Salt & Sage is a most welcome addition and I wish them every success.”

Salt & Sage will open 9am to 4pm Monday to Saturday with an additional opening time of 5pm to 9pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. On Sunday it will open 10am to 4pm.