Signs for a new bistro have appeared in the window of a unit which has been vacant for nearly a year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The signs have appeared for Sage & Salt Bistro on West Street in Fareham at the site of Three Joes Sourdough Pizza which closed in April 2023. The owners of the new restaurant picked up the keys on Monday, March 11 as they get to work in putting their stamp on the site.

NW

A post on Salt & Sage Bistro’s Facebook page on Monday said: “Exciting News! Today, we officially picked up the keys to Salt & Sage Bistro! The journey starts now, and we couldn't be more excited. There's a lot of hard work ahead, but we can't wait to bring our vision to life and welcome you all soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stay tuned for updates as we transform this space into something special.”

The new restaurant promises delicious food, great coffee, and a welcoming atmosphere. An opening date has not yet been confirmed.