SCS Waterlooville to reopen before Christmas after undergoing refurbishment
ScS in Wellington Retail Park, Waterlooville is currently closed with the sofa company refurbishing a number of stores nationwide. Work is progressing with the shop set to open on Wednesday, December 18.
A spokesperson for ScS said: “Our Waterlooville store will reopen on December 18. It is being fully refurbished in line with the 48 we have already refitted this year.”
The work started in November with a complete refit in progress. The unit was stripped out and a notice on the door for the construction project confirmed the host of changes that are taking place.
The notice advises the store will have new electrical connections and light fixtures, mechanical services, walls and linings, a ceiling refit, first and second fix joinery, new flooring, internal fixtures and fittings and internal/external decoration works to include signage.
While the refurbishment continues the nearest ScS store is in Hedge End.
