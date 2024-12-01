Open days were held at a permanent new home for a well established local dance school this weekend.

Students and staff at the Claire Louise School of Dance in Waterlooville. Picture: Mike Cooter (301124) | Mike Cooter

Excited students gathered in the new home for the Claire Louise School of Dance in Wellington Way, Waterlooville on Saturday, November 30. Claire Louise Ryder first opened the school in 2000 and it has been operating out of community and village halls ever since with around 75 students already on the books.

The new premises allows the school to have flexibility in the sessions that it runs. Claire Louise said: “We only run evening classes at the moment as children are at school. However, now that we have our own place we can extend it much further and don’t have to worry about the time restrictions at village halls.

Emma Kay (39, vice principal), Claire Louise Ryder (44, owner) and Tiffany Wragg (22, vice principal) at the Claire Louise School of Dance in Waterlooville. Picture: Mike Cooter (301124) | Mike Cooter

“We are now going to start running day time classes, there are some ladies that will be coming in to run fitness classes for mums while kids are at school. There will be Zumba, pound fit, body combat and I am going to be running an adult ballet class.

“There will also be a parent and toddler musical movement class and all of that will happen in the daytime.”

The open days, which ran on Saturday and Sunday, featured sessions for existing pupils as well as offering the chance for others to come and see what is on offer. Alongside prospective new students, The News went down to have a look at the new studio.

Watch the video embedded in this article for a look inside the Claire Louise School of Dance.