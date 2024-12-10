Babyccinos unveil branding in Wellington Way as work on the new soft play cafe begins
Babyccinos Soft Play Cafe was announced as one of the eight original businesses to be awarded a grant by Havant Borough Council in its vacant shop scheme. With the likes of Mini Town, Balance Wellness Club, and Barbers Beauty Paws now open, it appears the soft play cafe will be one of the next to open in Wellington Way, Waterlooville.
There was some curiosity regarding who would be taking over the large corner unit at the entrance of Wellington Way from the precinct. That mystery has now been solved with signs for Babyccinos appearing in the window and the owners confirming on social media that they will be opening next year.
Sisters and joint owner’s, Harriet and Olivia May, posted on the Babyccinos Facebook page: “ We’re two local sisters, Harriet & Olivia. We spent all of our childhood in and around the Waterlooville area. Between us we have 5 children ranging from one to six years old! Life is hectic.
“After years of dreaming about opening up our own play cafe, Babyccinos was born. A twist on the traditional play area, think pastel colours and banging coffee - we take our coffee order very seriously.”
The opening date has not yet been confirmed and is listed as 2025 at this stage. The sisters also thanked the council for its support.
The post said: “ Special thank you to Havant Borough Council for believing in us and supporting us on this journey.”
The development of Wellington Way continues with more shops now open, including a sweet shop, dance school, nail salon, and computer store.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.