Signage has appeared for a new soft play cafe which was announced as a beneficiary of a council scheme to get vacant units filled.

Babyccinos is opening in the large corner unit of Wellington Way in Waterlooville. | The News

There was some curiosity regarding who would be taking over the large corner unit at the entrance of Wellington Way from the precinct. That mystery has now been solved with signs for Babyccinos appearing in the window and the owners confirming on social media that they will be opening next year.

Sisters and joint owner’s, Harriet and Olivia May, posted on the Babyccinos Facebook page: “ We’re two local sisters, Harriet & Olivia. We spent all of our childhood in and around the Waterlooville area. Between us we have 5 children ranging from one to six years old! Life is hectic.

“After years of dreaming about opening up our own play cafe, Babyccinos was born. A twist on the traditional play area, think pastel colours and banging coffee - we take our coffee order very seriously.”

The opening date has not yet been confirmed and is listed as 2025 at this stage. The sisters also thanked the council for its support.

The post said: “ Special thank you to Havant Borough Council for believing in us and supporting us on this journey.”

The development of Wellington Way continues with more shops now open, including a sweet shop, dance school, nail salon, and computer store.