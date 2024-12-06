S&D Sparkles home furniture shop to open in Cosham High Street this weekend
S&D Sparkles will be opening its doors in Cosham High Street on Saturday, December 7, as it returns to the city for the first time since 2021. The business initially opened in Arundel Street in 2020 before being forced out a year later when the property was sold to build student accommodation.
Owner Donald Price is delighted to be returning to Portsmouth, having spent time open in Havant before moving operations solely online. Donald said: “It has been very hard trying to run from a storage container in the middle of a field.
“Everything has been in storage and we tried to continue operating which has been nearly impossible. To finally be back in a premises is very exciting.”
The store is moving into the former site of Lalys Pharmacy and will be bringing a range of unique products to the high street. Donald said: “We sell home décor, marble furniture, mirrored liquid pictures, flower displays, and much more.”
The business has built a strong customer base online and Donald is looking forward to welcoming new customers through the doors. With money tight for lots of people at the moment, Donald is introducing a feature which they did not have at previous stores.
He said: “We are going to be offering Clearpay and Klarna to customers which enables them to pay monthly. We are trying to alter it so it is bit more affordable and easier for everyone to buy our products.”
Donald added: “We look forward to meeting everyone on Saturday.”