The new owners of a popular golf and country club are planning a new era for the site with ambitious plans to expand and grow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skylark Country Club near Whiteley was taken over by First Golf Limited last year after entering into administration in 2023, and now its owners has said it has big plans for the site which is also a popular wedding and events venue, as well as health club.

First Golf, which also owns The Heron Country Club in Essex, said it has ensured a seamless transition of ownership, reinforcing Skylark’s reputation for excellence and that with planned enhancements on the horizon, the club is well-positioned to elevate its standing as ‘a top-tier destination’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skylark, Whiteley | Skylark, Whiteley

A spokesperson for First Golf said: “We are delighted to have Skylark as part of our portfolio. The club has a strong heritage and a fantastic future ahead. Our focus is on maintaining and improving every aspect of the experience for members, visitors, wedding guests, and event clients alike.”

Further reinforcing this vision is the company’s commitment to retaining and hiring staff that are both talented and skilled across the hospitality industry. Leading from the front is Hayley Hood, the site’s newly appointed commercial and hospitality manager.

Hayley has thirty years’ experience within the hospitality industry and is passionate about elevating the Skylark Country Club experience, saying: “I am dedicated to growing and sustaining our business community at Skylark Country Club.

“My focus is on continuously seeking new connections and clients to work with while ensuring our staff and guests enjoy being part of our new and thriving plans for 2025.’’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club features a meticulously maintained 18-hole, 5,609-yard golf course that is open to both members and non-members. In addition, Skylark boasts a state-of-the-art health club with a fully equipped gym, an indoor swimming pool, an impressive spa, and meeting rooms for commercial clients. The Grade II listed 18th-century wedding barn remains a sought-after venue, hosting unforgettable celebrations and special occasions.

To find out more about Skylark Country Club, visit the newly launched website at www.skylarkcountryclub.uk or contact the team directly.