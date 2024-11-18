Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After almost 20 years of dishing up tasty treats, a sandwich shop in Drayton has announced its closure.

Snack Shack, located in Havant Road, has announced that it will be shutting up shop from next month. The shop specialises in sandwiches, rolls, buffet food, jack potatoes and much more - but the shop will be closed from December 13 after nearly two decades in the business.

The Facebook post said: “After nearly 20 years trading we wanted to let you all know that we have decided to close "Snack Shack".

“We have made so many friends, watched school children grow into adults and also saying goodbye to some of our older customers who leave us with so many memories.

“We do not know what the future holds in store for us, but know it will be a new adventure.

Thank you so much for all your support and encouragement that you have given us over the past years. We will miss you all.”