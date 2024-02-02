Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lord FitzClarence in Osborne Road, opened in February last year at the site of the former bar, Kingsley's. While one anniversary is being marked by the pub, it is also the beginning of a new era with landlord, Richard Peckham, taking over the establishment in December.

Richard jumped at the opportunity to take over when given the chance at the end of 2023. He said: "I am born and bred in Portsmouth, I now live in Southsea and I am very excited about being here. I have always loved this place, it has always been a very popular place for people of a certain age, over the age of 25, to come along to. When it changed from a bar into a pub it was very exciting to see in Southsea."

He added: "I was really pleased to be offered the position at the end of December to come along here and I'm looking forward to the future. We have got some really exciting things coming up here and of course this weekend is our first year birthday as the Lord FitzClarence so we have live DJ's and live music all weekend with some great drinks offers so there is a real buzz and excitement around the place."

The site is still synonymous with Kingsley's, a bar that was open for 14 years at the heart of Southsea. However, a lot of work has been completed to revamp the interior and Richard believes it is unrecognisable from its former life. He said: "If you would have walked in here, and your past experience was Kingsley's, then you will notice that we have 11 big screens showing sports and we have a fantastic pool table and dart board at the back. We have put in some comfortable booths and have more of a carpeted area to give the place more a comfortable feel."