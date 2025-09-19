A popular independent clothing store based in Portsmouth has announced it is moving to a bigger store elsewhere in the city.

Strong Island Clothing Co. in Marmion Road will be closing on September 21 as it gets ready to move to a new site in Castle Road. Ahead of the move, the company with the iconic anchor and rope branding, will be selling its remaining stock with 50 per cent both online and instore.

The move is another milestone in the rise of local company, which has become a success story through its eye-catching print t-shirt designs and much more. Starting in 2008 by friends Tristan Savage and Paul Gonella it opened its first store in Highland Road in 2014 before later moving to Marmion Road.

Its designs with nods to Portsmouth and Southsea can be seen worn by passers-by throughout the city.

Strong Island Clothing Co. is closing its store in Marmion Road this weekend ahead of opening a new shop in Castle Road. | Google

Strong Island Clothing Co. confirmed the move and sale on Facebook: “ As many of you know I am moving to a new shop/studio at 77a Castle Road Southsea. Which is very exciting to say the least. It’s much bigger than my current space and will mean I can have a full size shop again as well as a larger print studio.

“This of course means a transitional period and I need to clear out my current shop, close it for a bit as I move between locations and a good old sort out. In order to help with this and start fresh at Castle Road I’m offering 50 per cent off everything online and in-store with the code CASTLEROAD.

“Stock is limited and it’s all last of the last with no reprints any time soon. I will of course keep you all updated with my progress and look forward to seeing you at my new home on Castle Road.”

The Marmion Road store will be open from 12pm to 4pm on Saturday, September 19.