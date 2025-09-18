A popular menswear fashion store has opened its doors in Gunwharf bringing Bond Street fashion at outlet prices.

Charles Tyrwhitt opened on The Avenues in Gunwharf Quays on Wednesday, September 17. The brand is knows for its shirts and tailoring but it will also be offering shoppers a range of chinos, polos, knitwear and jackets.

Tom Sheppard, store manager of Charles Tyrwhitt in Gunwharf, said: “We are really excited to be here in Gunwharf Quays, as a brand it is fantastic. Our ethos is to make it really easy for men to dress well.”

“The brand was founded in 1986 by Nick Wheeler and that was his motto - making it easy for men to dress well. It started off as a shirt business and we've expanded into everyday wear to occasional wear. We sell shirts, we sell chinos, we sell merino wool sweatshirts and quarter zip jumpers.

“On our formal side we have separate blazers, smart trousers and we go all the way up to our luxury suits and tuxedos.”

The team at Charles Tyrwhitt in Gunwharf Quays. | Habibur Rahman

To celebrate the opening, the brand will be holding a special Spend & Save launch offer offer on Saturday, September 20 and Sunday, September 21.

Tom added: “At all Charles Tyrwhitt stores you should find the same experience. We sell the same product as what we sell in our high street stores. The products you will see in our store in Gunwharf Quays, you would be able to find on Bond Street and in our flagship store in German Street as well.

“We will be selling exactly the same product. We just have the great outlet prices.”

When the popular menswear brand were announced to be opening in Gunwharf Quays, the centre director Yvonne Clay, said: “We’re thrilled that Charles Tyrwhitt will be joining our retail line-up here at Gunwharf Quays. The brand’s arrival is testament to our ongoing commitment to curating the very best retail offering that caters to all tastes, and we’re confident it will be a fantastic addition to our selection of premium menswear brands.”

Watch the video embedded in this article to see inside the new Charles Tyrwhitt store in Gunwharf.