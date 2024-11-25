A Portsmouth nightclub has had its premises licence revoked for a second time following concerns from police about violence and poor management.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, Portsmouth City Council decided to revoke the licence of The Afters Nightclub after a request for a review by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police.

The nightclub, located on Guildhall Walk, had its licence revoked in September after police highlighted issues including drug use, over-intoxication, and hospitalisations. Despite this, the venue has continued to operate while appealing the decision at the magistrates’ court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the latest review, police raised fresh concerns following a violent incident on October 12.

The Afters in Portsmouth | Contributed

Officers reported that at 2.13am, a person attempting to enter the club punched another individual. Although the manager checked whether the suspect had previously been allowed inside and refused them entry, they were permitted to remain in the smoking area outside.

Police stated this breached the venue’s licence condition prohibiting entry after 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. The review states, that while speaking with the victim in the smoking area “the suspect then punched the victim in the face”.

According to the police report, the suspect later punched the victim in the smoking area, knocking them unconscious. The victim fell and hit their head on the concrete, causing significant bleeding. Police believe the attack could have been avoided if entry rules had been properly enforced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the decision, a council spokesperson said: “The Sub Committee accepted advice that the committee should adopt the “staged” approach set out in the report and consider the full range of options available on summary review.

“Having considered the application and representations, the appropriate steps and all the facts generally, it was determined that in accordance with S53C of the Licensing Act 2003 it was appropriate to revoke the premises license in order to uphold the licensing objective of the prevention of crime and disorder.

“The Sub Committee then went on to review the interim step previously imposed of suspension of the licence and determined that this must remain in place in order to promote the prevention of crime and disorder objective also.

“Afters Nightclub Ltd has the right to appeal.”