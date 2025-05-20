A Waterlooville restaurant is currently refurbishing its first floor to provide a relaxed lounge bar area.

The Exchange in Waterlooville has been open since March and has proven popular with locals, building on the interest it garnered when it was first announced to be taking over the old Natwest bank in early 2024.

Kas Miah, co-owner of The Exchange. Picture: Sarah Standing (250225-2464)

The owners are not resting on their laurels though as they undertake a refurbishment of the first floor to provide an experience not found anywhere else in Waterlooville. Initially the upper floor was planned to be turned into flats but it will now be a new bar area.

Co-owner Kas Miah said: “We are refurbishing the upstairs. With The Exchange a lot of people were expecting something like Kassia where you could have dinner and a dance and it be more of a nightlife venue. The Exchange is more of a restaurant but upstairs we are going to turn it into more of a lounge area where it will have lively music and you can dance.

“You can have your food at The Exchange and then come upstairs if you want to relax at a bar and listen to music. We are thinking about getting a shuffle board or digital darts in there. I think it could play a big part in the Waterlooville regeneration as there is nothing like that in the whole of Waterlooville.”

Work is currently underway on the new bar area but no date has yet been confirmed as to when it will open.