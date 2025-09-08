A number of Hampshire businesses have been fined by the government for employing illegal workers.

A list of employers nationwide was released on the government website detailing fines issued for the infractions between January 1, 2025, and March 31. The fines were issued to employers who have hired people that are not legally permitted to work in the UK.

Five Hampshire businesses were on the list with the highest fine being £135,000 which was issued to a company in Havant.

The businesses fined in Hampshire, according to the Home Office are:

Besni Limited, USA Fried Chicken, 11 Park Parade, Havant, Hampshire PO9 5AA was fined £135,000.00

Place of Dining Ltd, 264-266 Fleet Road, Fleet, Hampshire GU51 4BU was fined £​45,000.00

Ruilong (Southampton) Ltd, Taste of China, 50 St Mary Street, Southampton SO14 1NR £​90,000.00

Woolston Hand Car Wash Ltd, Woolston Hand Car Wash, 182 Portsmouth Road, Woolston, Southampton, Hampshire SO19 9AQ was fined £​40,000.00

Chunky Chips Soton Limited, Chunky Fish and Chips, 4 Pilgrims Close, Chandlers Ford, Eastleigh, Hampshire SO53 4ST was fined £​120,000.00

The government website states it is the employer’s responsibility to check their employees have the right to work in the UK. If it is found that the employer has not completed the correct checks they can be liable for a civil penalty of up to £60,000 for each illegal worker.

The punishment is more serious for employers if they knowingly employ someone that did not have the right to work in the UK, or had ‘reasonable cause to believe’ that they did not. If found guilty, they can be sentenced to five years in jail and face an unlimited fine.

The full list of employers fined in the UK can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/illegal-working-penalties-uk-report