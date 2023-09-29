Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are some of the best things to do this weekend – on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

Clarence Pier – last day of the season

This weekend will be last chance for families to enjoy the rides and attractions at Clarence Pier in Southsea before it closes for the 2023 season. The amusement park will be open between 11.00am and 8.00pm on Saturday and from 11.00am and 7.00pm on Sunday. You can find more about what’s on offer at Clarence Pier here.

Michaelmas Fayre in Alverstoke

The popular Michaelmas Fayre will be returning to Alverstoke this weekend – and it is expected to be a brilliant day.

The Gosport Rotary Club Michaelmas Fayre is a key date in the Alverstoke calendar and it will be returning on September 30.

The event will take place between 11am and 4pm in Alverstoke Village and there will be a parade through the village to conclude the day’s fun. Read on here for all the details.

Beacon View School Fun Day

This free family event will take place at Beacon View Primary Academy with go carts, a giant bouncy castle and an obstacle course. It will take place between 10am and 3pm on September 30 and the money that is raised will go towards buying food for families that are struggling.

Entry to the fun day will be free for families, but there will be a number of food stalls available offering candy floss and popcorn, slush puppies, hot dogs and nachos, cakes and much more. Find all the details here.

Seafarers annual service

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth is set to lead the city in its annual service for seafarers and those who have lost their lives at sea. It will be held on Sunday, October 1 at Portsmouth Cathedral in Old Portsmouth. Find out more about the ceremony and its significance here.

Visit the best pubs in Portsmouth

CAMRA has released its annual guide to the country’s best drinking esablishments – and 22 Portsmouth pubs have been included in the 51st edition. You can explore them all here: 22 best pubs and breweries in Portsmouth renowned for their excellent pints

Visit a National Trust attraction – for free

You can take a stroll surrounded by colour, spot wildlife and connect with nature this autumn at a number of National Trust sites – and it won’t cost you a penny. Find out how to book a visit to one of Hampshire’s National Trust attractions free of charge here.

Join a Parkrun