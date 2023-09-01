From family days out to free live music, here’s the best entertainment available in and around Portsmouth:

Port Solent 999 Day

Port Solent’s 999 Day will take place on Saturday September 2, from 10am to 4pm, and is set to offer a unique opportunity for visitors of all ages to explore and interact with an impressive line-up of emergency vehicles, both classic and modern. Find out more details here: Port Solent's 999 day returns on Saturday with people invited to meet emergency crews

Paulgrove community party

The PO6 Super Summer Party is scheduled to take place at Hillside and Wymering Centre, PO6 3PY, on Saturday, September 2 (12-3pm).

The council will look to repeat the success of their previous community parties (Party for The Warren and last year's events in Somerstown, Hilsea and Cosham) where more than 1,000 people and 40 plus stallholders came together. Those stalls included musicians, kids' entertainment, volunteer groups, charities and local services. Find out more details here: Free community party coming to Paulsgrove – this is how you can take part

Gosport Sunset Festival

Gosport Sunset Festival, supported by Gosport Borough Council, will run from Friday to Sunday (September 1 to 3) on Walpole Park with around 20 bands and solo acts lined up by organisers Magic Bus Events to perform, including: Oasish, Stereotonics, Forever Queen, Foo Fighterz, Abba's Angels, Reactor 1, Brit Pop Revolution, Mimi Rae, Daniel Wakeford and Island City. Find all the details here: Gosport Sunset Festival promises music, food and lots of fun - times and full details

Watch the Clipper Race

Clipper race boats are setting sail from Portsmouth as part of an epic voyage across the world. Teams have been preparing for months and will take on the challenge to sail around the world. Sailors will use 70 ocean racing yachts to travel to several exotic locations. Find out more here: Clipper Round The World Race: Epic voyage to sail from Portsmouth, when, where and all you need to know

Join a Parkrun

