A local business has been awarded a grant by the council to help it relocate to a larger store with the ribbon cutting ceremony to take place this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Logan, owner of Viking Prints, will be opening the doors of his new shop this weekend after being awarded a grant by Havant Borough Council in its vacant shop scheme. | Havant Borough Council

Sean Logan, the owner of Viking Prints, will be opening the doors to his new shop in Greywell Road, Leigh Park on Saturday, November 9 with a ceremony which will be a “celebration of community spirit”. Havant Borough Council awarded Sean a grant of £30,000 to repurpose the unit via its vacant shop scheme to encourage more footfall in the area.

The new unit will see the company double its current square footage and it enables it to grow while staying in Leigh Park. Sean can’t wait to get started in the new premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "We are incredibly grateful for the opportunity provided by the council’s Vacant Shop Scheme. This initiative has allowed us to expand our business and contribute more to the vibrant community of Leigh Park. We look forward to welcoming new customers and becoming a bigger part of the community.

“We invite everyone to join us for our grand opening event on Saturday, November 9 at 10:30am. The event will feature special promotions and a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the mayor of Havant, councillor Peter Wade. It's a celebration of community spirit and a step towards a brighter future for our high street."

The vacant shop scheme was launched earlier this year to encourage more people to visit the Park Parade and Greywell shopping areas. Businesses and community groups were invited to apply for the scheme with Sean and his independent printing service announced as a recipient.

Councillor Gillian Harris, cabinet lead for regeneration and communities, said “The Vacant Shop Scheme has played a pivotal role in allowing this small business to expand. By repurposing empty retail spaces and giving businesses a chance to thrive, this initiative is helping rejuvenate our shopping centre and support local economies. We are thrilled to be a part of this positive change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is still open for applications with grants ranging from £1,000 to £50,000 depending on the size of the unit. Further information on the scheme and details of how to apply can be found on the Havant Borough Council website.