A prestigious watch brand has opened its doors in Gunwharf offering an “exciting” range of timepieces to shoppers.

Mark Robinson, group managing director at Citizen Watch UK, was pleased to finally open the doors. He said: “We are delighted to have opened our first Citizen Watch UK outlet store at Gunwharf Quays.

“The store showcases the Citizen owned brands, including Citizen, Bulova, Frederique Constant and Alpina, offering Gunwharf Quays visitors an exciting collection of timepieces.”

Citizen has opened in Gunwharf. | Gunwharf Quays

Yvonne Clay, centre director at Gunwharf Quays, heralded the arrival alongside the recently opened taproom and coffee shop, The Fossil Thief (video embedded in this article). She said: "We're thrilled to welcome both Citizen and The Fossil Thief to our line-up here at Gunwharf Quays.

“The arrival of Citizen further strengthens our premium accessory offering, while the opening of The Fossil Thief adds a fantastic local independent business to our food and beverage line-up.

“These two new additions, alongside other recent new brands and our centre developments and enhancements, underscore our commitment to continually evolving and delivering to our guests the best possible day out experience for shopping, leisure and dining."

Citizen is a globally renowned watch company that has been running for over 100 years. While there are jewellers in the area that stock Citizen products, this is its first exclusive shop in the area selling its watches.