Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new takeaway has opened in Hampshire offering a unique mix of Indian and American flavours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five Bhais opened in London Road, Cowplain, on Thursday, January 30. The owners are looking forward to serving their new Indian smashburger concepts to the local community.

(l-r) Owners George Purnell, Kiron Chowdhury and Kas Miah have opened Five Bhais, an Indian smashburgers takeaway in London Road, Cowplain. | Sarah Standing

George Purnell, one of the co-owners, said: “We have started a new concept for deliveries which is Indian smashburgers. We have a lot on the menu like burgers, shakes and fries, as well as curries and rice. We are really excited to finally open.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The eatery offers a range of burgers from the Mushroom Masala Melt Burger, two beef patties with mushrooms, spinach, melted cheese and curry sauce, to the BBQ Bhaji Burger, which is two chicken burgers in sweet chilli and BBQ sauce topped with cheese and a crispy onion bhaji.

These are two examples but there is many more burger options, not to mention wraps, curries, and tacos.

Kas Miah, co-owner of Five Bhais, said: “This is something new for us, especially for me anyway, I’m normally running Kassia which is an Indian influenced restaurant. So we thought we would bring a new concept to the area. It is not unique as there are places in London that do similar, but not in this area.”

The unique flavour combinations on offer had piqued people’s interest before the doors had even opened. Kas said: “We have had a really positive response so far, I have had a lot of messages on social media asking when we are going to open. People seem really excited about it and we are excited to be open and serving people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five Bhais is open 4.30pm to 10pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and closes an hour later at 11pm on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Further information, including a full menu and online order section, can be found on fivebhais.co.uk.

Watch the video embedded in this article for the full interview.