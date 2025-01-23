Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two sisters are looking to use their experiences of raising children in the area to create the perfect café for parents and kids alike.

Olivia and Harriet May have been working on Babyccinos for nearly a year, registering the business shortly before Havant Borough Council’s vacant shop scheme opened for a second round of applications in Waterlooville. The serendipity proved too much to pass up, with the sisters, originally from Horndean, jumping at the opportunity to open in an area they have always lived in.

Harriet and Olivia May decided to open up the play café after finding that there was nowhere locally for them to go with their children that good for both parent and child. | Joe Williams

The idea of a play cafe catering to both adults and children was born from their experiences of raising their own children. Olivia said: “Our kids are slightly older now, but we realised raising our children in the area that there wasn't anything for us to do with them locally. We would have to go really far away or we would be dragging them to a Costa or any shop that we could.

“What we were really thinking about is there needs to be somewhere that is enjoyable for the kids and the mums. Somewhere you can get a good coffee, enjoy yourself, and have a catch up without the stress and anxiety of running around after your kids.”

Having been awarded the grant, they were allocated the corner unit between Wellington Way and Waterlooville high street. A large unit which enables them to create their vision of an open space where parents will always have a sightline of their children while enjoying a coffee and a chat.

It is currently a blank canvas with work underway to build the soft play section. Olivia said: “The colours are going to be very pastel and aesthetically pleasing. We are focussing on being able to see your children from where you are sat, that is very important to us as mums, we know how hard it is when you are trying to make sure you have an eye on them while also trying to catch up with friends.”

As well as a main soft play section for six-year-olds and under, there will be an under one section to ensure any little ones crawling around wont be amongst some of the more boisterous older children.

Another focus for the sisters is a good quality cup of coffee with a partnership with a local roastery already lined up. They are fresh off their barista training and all staff will be trained baristas as well to ensure every cup of coffee poured is of the same standard.

There will also be a range of food available to order. Olivia said: “We are going to have a lovely café which will have a nice big bar. Our food will be locally sourced, fresh food with healthy options. It will be a mix, we will do things like toasties, paninis, salads, pizzas and children’s lunchboxes.”

With the regeneration of Waterlooville ongoing a number of new businesses have opened in Wellington Way, including Mini Town Role Play Cafe. One hoop they had jump through to get the grant was to show that the businesses could co-exist. The sisters love what Mini Town have done but believe Babyccinnos will be very different.

They are hoping for it to become a community hub, somewhere you can grab a takeaway coffee or sit in and relax with the kids. Somewhere that will host private events and community groups, from baby groups to pilates and yoga.

Babyccinos does not have a confirmed opening date, only that it will be in spring. Olivia and Harriet cant wait for it to come around. Olivia said: “We look forward to welcoming down all the local mums and dads and having everyone down.”