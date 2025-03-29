WATCH: Highlights of a fantastic evening at The News Business Excellence Awards 2025
The glitzy black-tie event took place at Portsmouth Guildhall on Thursday, March 27 providing a platform to showcase the incredible businesses that are thriving in our community and beyond. With 17 awards handed out overall, from Apprentice of the Year to Large Business of the Year, it was an inspiring evening with a room packed full of talent.
Editor in chief at National World, Mark Waldron, said: “It was a fantastic evening and great to share in the joy of the winners who all thoroughly deserved their honours, particularly as the competition was so tough this year.
“The winners who took the stage were the best of the best but everyone who was nominated was a winner tonight. I want to say a huge thank you to all our sponsors, the judges, and to everyone involved in making these awards happen.”
This year’s event supporters were the Guildhall Trust, PETA, The University of Portsmouth, and Flamingo Boss, with Fair Ways as our charity partner. The Drinks Reception at the Gala Dinner is sponsored by the South East England Apprenticeship Ambassador Network.
The full list of the winners can be found below:
Start-up Business of the Year: Portasauna
Small Business of the Year sponsored by Portsmouth City Council: SLR Recruitment Solutions
Manufacturing & Engineering Company of the Year: Barnbrook Systems Limited
Global Business of the Year sponsored by radweb: CTS Europe
Apprentice/Trainee of the Year: Matilda Tucker from Parker Meggitt
Retailer of the Year: Westlands Farm Shop
Cultural or Leisure Business of the Year: BH Live
Visitor Attraction/Event of the Year sponsored by Wighlink Ferries: The D Day Story
Sustainable Business of the Year: Charlotte Cornelius Jewellery Design
Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Ben O’Nion
Community Business of the Year: Silver Lining Convergence
Employer of the Year: Liquid Friday
Entrepreneur of the Year: Jodie Goodchild, Jodie Goodchild Limited
Medium Business of the Year: WeBuyAnyPhone.com
Large Business of the Year: Mountjoy Ltd
Overall Business of the Year: SLR Recruitment Solutions
Outstanding Contribution to Business: Louise Whitmore
Watch the video embedded in this article to see highlights from the evening.
