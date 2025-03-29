WATCH: Highlights of a fantastic evening at The News Business Excellence Awards 2025

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Mar 2025, 11:52 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The 25th edition of the annual The News Business Excellence Awards took place this week celebrating the best local entrepreneurs and businesses around.

The glitzy black-tie event took place at Portsmouth Guildhall on Thursday, March 27 providing a platform to showcase the incredible businesses that are thriving in our community and beyond. With 17 awards handed out overall, from Apprentice of the Year to Large Business of the Year, it was an inspiring evening with a room packed full of talent.

The News Business Excellence Awards 2025 took place on Thursday, March 27 at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Keith Woodland (270321-72)The News Business Excellence Awards 2025 took place on Thursday, March 27 at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Keith Woodland (270321-72)
The News Business Excellence Awards 2025 took place on Thursday, March 27 at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Keith Woodland (270321-72) | Keith Woodland

Editor in chief at National World, Mark Waldron, said: “It was a fantastic evening and great to share in the joy of the winners who all thoroughly deserved their honours, particularly as the competition was so tough this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The winners who took the stage were the best of the best but everyone who was nominated was a winner tonight. I want to say a huge thank you to all our sponsors, the judges, and to everyone involved in making these awards happen.”

This year’s event supporters were the Guildhall Trust, PETA, The University of Portsmouth, and Flamingo Boss, with Fair Ways as our charity partner. The Drinks Reception at the Gala Dinner is sponsored by the South East England Apprenticeship Ambassador Network.

The full list of the winners can be found below:

Start-up Business of the Year: Portasauna

Small Business of the Year sponsored by Portsmouth City Council: SLR Recruitment Solutions

Manufacturing & Engineering Company of the Year: Barnbrook Systems Limited

Global Business of the Year sponsored by radweb: CTS Europe

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year: Matilda Tucker from Parker Meggitt

Retailer of the Year: Westlands Farm Shop

Cultural or Leisure Business of the Year: BH Live

Visitor Attraction/Event of the Year sponsored by Wighlink Ferries: The D Day Story

Sustainable Business of the Year: Charlotte Cornelius Jewellery Design

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Ben O’Nion

Community Business of the Year: Silver Lining Convergence

Employer of the Year: Liquid Friday

Entrepreneur of the Year: Jodie Goodchild, Jodie Goodchild Limited

Medium Business of the Year: WeBuyAnyPhone.com

Large Business of the Year: Mountjoy Ltd

Overall Business of the Year: SLR Recruitment Solutions

Outstanding Contribution to Business: Louise Whitmore

Watch the video embedded in this article to see highlights from the evening.

Click here to learn more about The News’ emails and get the headlines delivered to your inbox

Related topics:The News Business Excellence AwardsPortsmouth City CouncilCommunityVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice