WATCH: Highlights of a fantastic evening at The News Business Excellence Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 25th edition of the annual The News Business Excellence Awards took place this week celebrating the best local entrepreneurs and businesses around.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The glitzy black-tie event took place at Portsmouth Guildhall on Thursday, March 27 providing a platform to showcase the incredible businesses that are thriving in our community and beyond. With 17 awards handed out overall, from Apprentice of the Year to Large Business of the Year, it was an inspiring evening with a room packed full of talent.

The News Business Excellence Awards 2025 took place on Thursday, March 27 at Portsmouth Guildhall. Picture: Keith Woodland (270321-72) | Keith Woodland

Editor in chief at National World, Mark Waldron, said: “It was a fantastic evening and great to share in the joy of the winners who all thoroughly deserved their honours, particularly as the competition was so tough this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The winners who took the stage were the best of the best but everyone who was nominated was a winner tonight. I want to say a huge thank you to all our sponsors, the judges, and to everyone involved in making these awards happen.”

The full list of the winners can be found below:

Start-up Business of the Year: Portasauna

Small Business of the Year sponsored by Portsmouth City Council: SLR Recruitment Solutions

Manufacturing & Engineering Company of the Year: Barnbrook Systems Limited

Global Business of the Year sponsored by radweb: CTS Europe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year: Matilda Tucker from Parker Meggitt

Retailer of the Year: Westlands Farm Shop

Cultural or Leisure Business of the Year: BH Live

Visitor Attraction/Event of the Year sponsored by Wighlink Ferries: The D Day Story

Sustainable Business of the Year: Charlotte Cornelius Jewellery Design

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Ben O’Nion

Community Business of the Year: Silver Lining Convergence

Employer of the Year: Liquid Friday

Entrepreneur of the Year: Jodie Goodchild, Jodie Goodchild Limited

Medium Business of the Year: WeBuyAnyPhone.com

Large Business of the Year: Mountjoy Ltd

Overall Business of the Year: SLR Recruitment Solutions

Outstanding Contribution to Business: Louise Whitmore

Watch the video embedded in this article to see highlights from the evening.