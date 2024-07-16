Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hampshire council have announced a naming competition for buildings that are currently under development in Waterlooville.

Havant Borough Council and Questmap are asking for the public to help think of new names for the three blocks that make up Wellington Way shopping centre. The units in Waterlooville Town Centre are currently under development with residential flats being built on the first floor while the commercial units are revamped on the ground.

With work progressing the council are now hoping that residents can help with the naming of the blocks once they are complete. To incentivise the competition, the winning suggestion will win a dinner for two at a new restaurant, The Exchange. The restaurant was named last week as one of the businesses that has been awarded a grant in the vacant shop scheme.

The Exchange will open in the old Natwest building and the winners of the competition will have the chance to be one of the first to get a taste. Local residents are asked to put their thinking caps on and submit any name suggestions to [email protected].

The closing date for the competition is Friday, July 26.