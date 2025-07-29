We asked our readers for their favourite shops to visit in Portsmouth and there was a clear winner

By Joe Williams
Published 29th Jul 2025, 19:09 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 19:22 BST
Portsmouth is blessed with a number of great shops, be it global chains or independent businesses.

While Commercial Road gets some flak for its empty units and the stores that have left, there is still a number of shops that attract people into the town. Combine that with the numerous independent shops around Southsea and the high end brands that can be found in Gunwharf, and there is something for everyone.

The high street is of course struggling, not just in Portsmouth but nationally, with the likes of River Island and Poundland facing an uncertain future. The reasons for this are numerous, from online shopping to rising costs. However, people still enjoy visiting a physical shop to buy their goods.

We asked our readers which shops they liked to visit most in Portsmouth and there was one clear winner.

Here is what they said:

Here are 29 shops are readers said they visited most.

1. Favourite shops

Here are 29 shops are readers said they visited most. Photo: Alexandre ROSA - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
The musical instrument store on Albert Road was one of the favourite places for one of our readers to visit.

2. Street Level Musical Exchanges

The musical instrument store on Albert Road was one of the favourite places for one of our readers to visit. Photo: Joseph Williams

Photo Sales
The popular chocolate shop in Gunwharf is frequently visited by our readers. Picture: Habibur Rahman

3. Lindt

The popular chocolate shop in Gunwharf is frequently visited by our readers. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
The fishing shop on Elm Grove was listed as a favourite shop in Portsmouth for one of our readers.

4. Lock Stock and Tackle

The fishing shop on Elm Grove was listed as a favourite shop in Portsmouth for one of our readers. Photo: Joseph Williams

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:SouthseaRiver IslandPoundland
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice