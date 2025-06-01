Westlands Farm in Shedfield brings in bees to help produce bumper strawberry and raspberry crops
Westlands Farm in Shedfield has brought in hundreds of thousands of bees to support the pollination and maintain the health of its raspberry and strawberry crop. The Honey and Bumble bees have been supplied by Strides New Forest Honey, who will collect the honey produced with some of it being sold in the Westlands Farm Shop.
Farmer Graham Collett, owner of Westlands Farm, said: “Using both Bumble Bees and Honey Bees enables us to maintain a really healthy strawberry and raspberry crop.
“They manage the nectar levels in the flowers, which supports stronger fruit development and helps reduce the risk of disease and mould. The honey they produce from our raspberry nectar is processed off-site and sold in our farm shop, completing a full farm-to-jar process.
“The Bumble Bees play a vital role in pollinating the raspberry flowers, the Honey Bees help manage excess nectar, which can build up as the fruit develops and increase the risk of mould.”
Westlands Farm Shop is a family owned business promoting ethical and sustainable farming aiming to promote local food.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.