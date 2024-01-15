A fast food giant will soon be opening the doors of its new restaurant in Portsmouth.

McDonald's will be opening a new outlet in London Road, North End, this week. Residents have caught a glimpse of what it will look like, as workers finish the final touches of the long-awaited restaurant. The franchise used to take pride of place in the area, before closing and not returning since. Here is all you need to know about the restaurant's opening.

When will the new restaurant open?

A McDonald's spokesman previously confirmed the business will open on Wednesday, January 17. An exact time has not been given.

The new McDonald's restaurant in London Road, North End. It is set to open this week. Picture: The News Portsmouth.

Where will the new McDonald's in Portsmouth be? Did it replace Subway?

The new restaurant will operate from 75 London Road, North End - opposite the Lidl supermarket. It will be replacing the former Subway store, which closed in August 2023. A notice left on the window that the decision was made by Subway not to renew the lease.

How did a new McDonald's come to Portsmouth?

Portsmouth City Council received planning application documents for the site last summer. The plans outlined that the entrance to the building would be revamped, and for a rear gantry to be installed. Council planners said at the time: "The ground floor of buildings on London Road, near to the application site, are characterised by retail and other commercial uses.

"There is a mixture of different shopfront designs, with some units incorporating recessed doors whilst others without. Large, glazed shopfront windows typify these units along the street. The proposed alterations would be consistent with the pattern of development found in the immediate area. Furthermore, the introduction of additional glazing would aid in identifying its retail use."

The local authority approved changes to the allowed opening hours of the building in March - also approving its use as a fast food restaurant. "It has been demonstrated that the change of use of the unit will not have an adverse impact on the retail character of the primary retail area of the district centre and that there will not be an over-concentration of non-retail uses," the council previously said.

Why are people so excited about the new McDonald's?

The company previously had a restaurant in London Road, which was popular with residents. It closed in January 2015 and was converted into a Coral bookmakers. The move drew widespread criticism from people living in the area.

The bookies shut in 2021 and has been replaced by Betfred. Part of the building was subdivided to house CEX - a preowned video game and media business. The unit could have been converted into a Turkish restaurant - with plans being submitted in 2022. These were withdrawn in April 2023.

What to expect from the new McDonald's