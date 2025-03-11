Every little helps as Tesco comes to the aid of homeless Waterlooville family

A Waterlooville mum-of-three whose home was devastated by fire has thanked kind-hearted colleagues at a Havant store for presenting her with much-needed items.

Chloe Young and her three children were in the house in Bruce Garden when the fire began, but they all escaped unhurt from the blaze on February 4 which was caused by a rechargeable handheld fan. Firefighters from across the region called to the incident but by the time they got the fire under control, Chloe had lost her possessions.

A family friend started a JustGiving page for Chloe and her children, and Tesco Havant has now come to the family’s aid.

Jacqui Hager, Community Champion at the Tesco Havant store, said: “We were all shocked by the events that happened to Chloe and her family, but the important thing is that they all managed to get out safe and sound.

“We are always keen to help the community when we can, and after reading about the fire we wanted to do whatever we could to help Chloe and her children.

“After getting in touch with Chloe, we’ve now been able to donate a selection of discontinued items such as pots, pans, bedding, plates doggy bits, home wear and nappies.

“I also contacted the local Rotary Club, whose members collect in our store’s foyer a couple of times a year and have always said to contact them if I know of someone who may need help.

“On this occasion, they’ve said they will be able to give Chloe a voucher towards the children’s beds, which is fantastic.

“The personal items that Chloe and her family lost in the fire can never be replaced, but it’s wonderful to see people in the community rallying around to do what they can after a terrible incident like this.”

The house fire is thought to have started on the first floor and spread to the attic. A hardwired smoke alarm in the home alerted Chloe so that she and her children were able to escape in time.

Chloe said: “I am so overwhelmed with the support I've received from Tesco Havant. Jacqui and her colleagues have gone above and beyond to help me and my family, and I appreciate it so much.”

The JustGiving page is here: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/zoe-gregory.

It has currently raised nearly £2,000.