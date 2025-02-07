The fire service have confirmed the cause of a fire which damaged a home in Hampshire this week.

It has been confirmed that a rechargeable handheld fan was the source of a fire in Bruce Garden in Waterlooville on Tuesday, February 4. Firefighters from across the region tackled the blaze, which started on the first floor and spread to the attic, just before 4pm.

Firefighters on the scene of the fire at the home in Bruce Gardens in Waterlooville | The News

The incident was scaled down at 9pm with a crew returning the next day to confirm there was no hotspots with an investigation starting to confirm the cause.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson said: “A rechargeable handheld fan, left charging in the bedroom, is believed to have sparked the fire. Thankfully, the hardwired smoke alarm in the home sounded in time, allowing the occupants to escape safely before the fire spread.”

The family with three children, one of which is a baby who is only a few weeks old, “lost everything” in the fire. A fundraiser was set up by a friend of the family which currently sits at £1,245, while others have donated baby clothes and nappies. The JustGiving page can be found here.

The Hampshire fire service has seen a rise in lithium-ion battery fires recently and have released the following tips to help keep yourself safe:

Buy from reputable retailers and look for the UKCA or CE symbol on the product to ensure it is properly certified.

You can be informed of dangerous goods and product recalls for electrical appliances by registering your items online.

Ensure you always use the charger your device originally came with.

Don’t overload your plug sockets or leave items on charge overnight/unattended.

Keep an eye out for scorch marks, hot plugs or flickering lights as this could be a sign of dangerous wiring.

If you’re looking to dispose of your electrical product, check your local waste guidance to safely throw away batteries.

Further advice and guidance can be found on hantsfire.gov.uk/battery-and-charger-safety/