A fundraising page has been set up for a family with young children who “lost everything” in a house fire yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were called to a blaze in Bruce Gardens, Cowplain, just before 4pm on Tuesday, February 4. A fire had started on the first floor of a property and spread to the attic with the three adjoining properties also evacuated.

The fire started on the first floor of the property before spreading to the attic. | The News

A Just Giving page has now been started to help the family with three young children, one of which is only a few weeks old. The target is £6,000 with the page set up by Zoe Gregory, a friend of the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The post by Zoe on the fundraising page says: “I'm raising £6,000 to help a friend and family who have lost everything. They are a lovely family who’s house has been ruined by a fire, they have nothing. They have three young children, one being a few weeks old. I hope you can please help as much or little as you can.”

It is another example of the community spirit in the area, with neighbours coming out to help those affected by the fire last night, offering up their houses for shelter from the rain, as well as bringing out spare clothes and nappies for the children.

Information on the Just Giving page and how to donate can be found here.

Darren Mealings, director of property services at VIVID, said: “We’re supporting our customer whose home has been affected by a fire last night. The family are safe, and we have arranged temporary accommodation for them whilst assessment of their home is carried out. Our focus is on our customers’ safety and wellbeing. We continue to work closely with the emergency services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The affected houses were all new builds with the occupants moving into them in March 2024. The investigation is ongoing as to how the fire started.

A statement from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Shortly before 4pm, fire crews from Waterlooville, Cosham, Southsea, Havant, and Portchester responded to a significant house fire in Bruce Gardens, Waterlooville.

“Upon arrival, firefighters discovered flames and thick smoke pouring from an upstairs window of the mid terraced home. The fire originated on the first floor and quickly spread to the attic.

“Crews tackled the blaze using breathing apparatus, jets, and hoses, successfully bringing it under control. Ventilation fans were then deployed to clear lingering smoke from the affected property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The incident was scaled down after the stop message was issued around 9pm. This morning, a crew returned to the scene for a reinspection, ensuring no hotspots remained. After a thorough check, no signs of fire were detected.

“Fire investigation officers are set to examine the scene later today to determine the cause of the fire.”