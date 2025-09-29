Future Miss Great Britain hopeful from Hampshire raises £750 for charity in just three days

Taking Impact over Image to new heights!

It’s been a whirlwind three days for Hampshire’s very own pageant queen Cerys Hewson, who is currently preparing to represent the county at the upcoming 80th Anniversary final of Miss Great Britain.

On Saturday, Cerys abseiled down the Francis Crick Institute in London, raising £310 for Cancer Research UK, a charity that funds life-saving research.

Not one to rest, she then hosted her very own Sip and Paint Girls day fundraiser on Sunday, with attendees travelling from across the UK to support her. The event raised a further £450 bringing her weekend total to an impressive £760 and a huge collection of sanitary products to send to Uganda, to help fight period poverty for young girls in Africa.

But Cerys didn’t stop there. On Monday, she was invited to Highbury College to deliver a presentation titled College to Career. Speaking to the current students, she shared her journey from achieving beauty therapy diplomas to building her career within the industry. Cerys also opened up about her four-year pageant journey, including her title as Miss Great Britain Hampshire and how pageantry has given her both a platform and a voice to inspire others.

Miss Great Britain Hampshire’s Sip and Paint fundraiser

“I want young women to know that you don’t have to choose just one dream,” Cerys said. “You can chase more than one and succeed at them all. Pageantry has pushed me out of my comfort zone and helped me overcome my anxiety, and I’m proud to use my experiences to inspire the next generation.”

Cerys has already reached thousands through her charity work, social media campaigns, and advocacy for causes such as period poverty in Uganda. With almost 2 weeks until the Miss Great Britain finals, she is already proving herself to be a strong contender for the national crown.