Stagecoach invites Portsmouth residents to discuss upcoming bus network changes

Stagecoach Bus passengers are being invited to learn more about planned changes and improvements to the bus network in the Portsmouth and Havant area.

Timetable and route changes are due to starting from April 6, and to ensure transparency with the local community, Stagecoach will be hosting public drop-in events where residents can learn about the changes, collect updated timetables, and share their feedback.

Public Engagement Events

Monday, March 24 – Havant Bus Station (Time: 8am to midday)

Wednesday, March 27 – The Hard Interchange Bus Station, Portsmouth (Time: 11am to 3pm)

Monday, April 3 – QA Hospital, Portsmouth (Time: 11am to 3pm)

Stagecoach said these events provide an opportunity for passengers to speak directly with Stagecoach representatives and ask any questions regarding the upcoming service enhancements.

A new route 19 will connect bus passengers between Anchorage Park and Leigh Park, stopping at the Airport Industrial Estate, Admiral Lord Nelson School and Ocean Retail Park every hour between Monday and Saturday.

On top of this, the popular route 18 will be enhanced, extending to Clarence Pier and running every 20 minutes between Monday and Saturday, and every 30 minutes on Sunday, offering a more frequent service for passengers to QA Hospital and improve connections to Hovertravel. It replaces the route 21 service between Anchorage Park and Leigh Park which will cease.

Service 20 will now also have new evening and Sunday journeys and Services 21 and 23 has had its timetable adjusted to avoid congestion which will ensure a more punctual service, Stagecoach said, with the existing 23 split into new routes 22 and 23.

Key Changes to the Bus Network at a glance

The improvements to service 18 and introduction of service 19 are made in partnership with Portsmouth City Council and funded through the Council's Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP).

Rob Vince, Business Development Manager at Stagecoach South, said: “We are committed to improving public transport across Portsmouth and Havant, making services more reliable, accessible, and frequent. We encourage all customers to attend our customer feedback events to discuss these updates with us directly.”

Cllr Peter Candlish, Cabinet Member for Transport at Portsmouth City Council, said: "The introduction of the new service 19 and improvements to the popular service 18 are exciting upgrades for Portsmouth's bus services. They meet the growing demand for faster and more frequent public transport and make it easier for everyone to get around the city.

"The new service 19 reinstates a bus link to Ocean Retail Park and the surrounding businesses, and the extension and increased frequency of service 18 gives easier access to the seafront at Clarence Pier, providing better connectivity for our residents. I encourage people to come along to these events to hear about the changes, share their feedback, and ask any questions they may have ahead of the launch."

Passengers are advised to review the changes and plan their journeys accordingly. For full details on all service updates, visit: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/Portsmouth2025