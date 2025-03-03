The National Museum of the Royal Navy and the University of Portsmouth form new partnership

A new collaboration has been established between the National Museum of the Royal Navy and the University of Portsmouth’s Centre for Port Cities and Maritime Cultures with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The Museum and the PCMC have committed to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for an initial three years, with a focus on proactive collaboration and exploration of opportunities.

The Museum and the PCMC have committed to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for an initial three years, with a focus on proactive collaboration and exploration of opportunities.

The University’s Centre for Port Cities and Maritime Cultures aims to explore the importance of the past, present and future importance of urban-maritime cultures and communities within a global context while exploring the relationships between urban and maritime spaces.

The NMRN and PCMC share common ground in addressing historical and contemporary issues of resonance locally, nationally and internationally; from the impact on maritime communities of past technological transitions, to the Royal Navy’s connections to transatlantic slavery. The MoU gives a solid framework to explore joint work on:

Funding bids

Collaborative research, publications and digital projects

Co-produced community projects and exhibitions

Enhanced student placement opportunities

Increased access to the Museum’s archive and facilitation of non-profit use

Professor Brad Beaven and Dr Karl Bell, co-directors of the University of Portsmouth’s Centre for Port Cities and Maritime Cultures, said: “It is exciting to build on our long-standing links and formalise the partnership between the Centre and the NMRN. Our maritime interests greatly overlap, and we will now be able to work together even more closely in the naval port city of Portsmouth to pursue new initiatives.”

At the same time, Matthew Sheldon, Chief Executive Officer from The National Museum of the Royal Navy, has been appointed by the University as a ‘Visiting Research Fellow of Naval History and Heritage’.

Mr Sheldon, CEO of the NMRN since July 2023, said: “This is an important moment for the Museum as we finalise a new strategy for the next ten years. I am delighted to sign a new MoU which gives us the chance to deliver our strategy and boost the impacts we make through the new perspectives, established expertise and reach of the Centre.

“On a personal level I feel honoured to be appointed Visiting Fellow – if I can share anything with staff and students from my decades working in naval history and heritage then it will only be a chance to pay back for all the opportunities I have been given.”

Professor Beaven and Dr Bell added: “We are delighted that Matthew Sheldon has become a Visiting Research Fellow of Naval History and Heritage at the University of Portsmouth. This honour is richly deserved. We look forward to Matthew sharing his knowledge and expertise with the University community."