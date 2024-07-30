Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new state-of-the-art teaching facility will be open for students at the University of Portsmouth in Autumn this year.

The Portsmouth Elite Athlete Centre (PEAC) will be built within the Spinnaker Building, repurposing space freed up following the completion of the award-winning Ravelin Sports Centre.

It will house a 300 square metre strength and conditioning gym that will support teaching and training in the School of Sport, Health and Exercise Science, as well as the research and consultancy that is carried out as part of the University’s high-quality programmes.

The facility will be designed and equipped by Eleiko, the world leader in strength training equipment. Integral to the facility’s design, Eleiko has outfitted the space with world-class training equipment, including eight dedicated strength stations with integrated cables, extensive range of free weights, strength machines, custom turf track, and more.

3D render by Eleiko of the Portsmouth Elite Athlete Centre (PEAC) | University of Portsmouth

The space will provide students studying sports-related courses the opportunity to learn and hone their skills in a facility equivalent to those found in elite sporting organisations.

Designed with the needs of students and athletes in mind, the facility offers a unique blend of performance and education. The University has plans to open this space to trainers and physiotherapists to support the development of current and future athletes.

Dr Joseph Moore, Course Leader for BSc (Hons) Sport and Exercise Science, said: “This state-of-the-art facility is designed to enhance our students’ experience by providing them with access to premium equipment preparing them for the next step on their career in strength and conditioning. With its extensive range of equipment and flexible workout spaces, the gym will empower students to get the most out of their time with us.”

From its outset,the facility has been designed to be fully inclusive and accessible, such as ensuring flooring and lifting space is all on one level and there is high contrast in colours to facilitate users with visual impairments.

Robert Rowland, Senior Teaching Fellow, MSc Strength, Conditioning and Rehabilitation, said: “Following recent course accreditation with the International Universities Strength and Conditioning Association, the PEAC will provide students a world-class space to develop applied experience in strength and conditioning, performance coaching and rehabilitation.”

Jayne Jones, School and University Specialist at Eleiko UK, said: “We are excited to partner with the University of Portsmouth on their new Elite Athlete Facility. Together, we have created an innovative, space-efficient training environment tailored to the diverse needs of their students and teaching staff. The space not only fulfils the facility’s functional requirements, but also captures the University’s unique identity through custom pieces. We look forward to continuing our partnership and supporting their mission to inspire strength, fitness, and wellness among their students."

“Selecting the right equipment provider for PEAC was crucial,” added Dr Moore. “We needed equipment that was durable, robust, and most importantly, it needed to offer flexibility and scalability. Eleiko's range of strength equipment not only meets these requirements but exceeds them, offering numerous additional rack attachments that create more training possibilities for our students.”

The University is investing £250m over 10 years into developing its campus in Portsmouth’s city centre to create world class learning, teaching and research facilities, and enhance connections between the University and the city.

University of Portsmouth | Google

The projects include constructing new landmark buildings, refurbishing existing facilities and creating new public spaces, such as a new Student Hub for improved wellbeing services, a new modern Technology building, a teaching laboratory building and a revised development at the Victoria Park site.

Tahir Ahmed, Director of Estates and Campus Service, said: “We are very excited to have developed a number of transformational projects in our Estates Masterplan, that will modernise our teaching spaces and offer first class facilities to our students.

“The new strength and conditioning facility at Spinnaker Sports will provide the very best environment, with world class equipment from Eleiko. The refurbishment project is the first Masterplan scheme to follow Ravelin Sports, and is a key enabler to the next phase of projects being undertaken by the University Estates Project Team.”