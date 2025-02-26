The three-storey 1,200 pupil place secondary school for children age 11-16 within replace the existing school building in Drayton.

The secondary school will be funded by The Department for Education (DfE) with additional funding from the schools trust, De Curci Trust.

The main contractor, Kier, have been appointed by the DfE to deliver the new school building which will combine the latest technology to deliver a modern, purpose built school.

The proposed building will also meet the government’s commitment to all public buildings to be Net Zero Carbon In Operation (NZCiO) by 2030.

A public meeting was held at the school on February 12 in order to give members of the public an opportunity to see and discuss the plans.

The designs from the meeting’s presentation have now been released. Once the planning application has been submitted to the Portsmouth City Council, residents will have the chance to submit a formal response.

Springfield School, Central Road, Drayton

Springfield School, Drayton

Springfield School, Drayton