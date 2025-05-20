Staff at King’s Academy Gomer 'thrilled' after Ofsted brand it a 'friendly' 'welcoming school where behaviour is 'exceptional'
King’s Academy Gomer, located in Pyrford Close, Gosport, has been branded a ‘warm and welcoming school’ with a ‘friendly atmosphere’ following its recent inspection which took place on April 1 and 2 of this year.
The report, which was published on May 15, outlined that the ‘school’s ambitious curriculum is expertly taught by knowledgeable staff’ and students have a clear understanding of what to expect throughout the day.
Georgina Mulhall, executive headteacher, said: “We are naturally thrilled. It’s a really strong report and a strong outcome. It reflects the essence of King’s Academy Gomer.
“We absolutely live and breathe our values here - and we really strive for opportunities and successes.”
‘A love of reading is fostered’ and the library is at the heart of the school which encourages children to immerse themselves in different texts and materials. As a result of this, pupils speak about reading with excitement and the weekly library visits are highly anticipated.
The inspection report said: “Leaders have seamlessly woven support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) into the curriculum. Pupils with SEND learn the same curriculum as their peers. Well-trained staff know when to adapt work and when to let pupils try something new for themselves. This helps pupils with SEND to learn and achieve well.
“Pupils’ behaviour is impeccable and their attitudes to their education are exemplary. There is a purposeful environment in classrooms. Pupils develop high levels of self-control due to the consistent routines teachers have put in place.”
The report also highlighted that the school offers ‘impressive personal development’ which provides ‘rich experiences’. The school also has a ‘service club’ which supports pupils from service families and the inspection said this is a ‘thoughtful approach’ to service families which benefits all of the students.
A spokesperson for King’s Academy Gomer said: “We are thrilled to share the news of King’s Academy Gomer’s latest Ofsted report, which recognises the school’s exceptional achievements and the wonderful spirit of its community.
“This is a celebration not only of our incredible pupils and dedicated staff, but also of the unwavering support from our fantastic parents and carers.
“While we celebrate this incredible milestone, we remain committed to continuous improvement, ensuring that every child receives the very best education and opportunities.”
The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe.