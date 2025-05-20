Rated good and outstanding across the board, a primary school has said it is ‘thrilled’ at the outcome of its recent Ofsted report.

King’s Academy Gomer, located in Pyrford Close, Gosport, has been branded a ‘warm and welcoming school’ with a ‘friendly atmosphere’ following its recent inspection which took place on April 1 and 2 of this year.

The report, which was published on May 15, outlined that the ‘school’s ambitious curriculum is expertly taught by knowledgeable staff’ and students have a clear understanding of what to expect throughout the day.

King's Academy Gomer in Pyrford Close, Gosport, has received a positive result in its recent Ofsted report. Pictured is: (centre l-r) Nick Cross, CEO of King's Group Academies, Georgina Mulhall, executive headteacher, Karen Digby, associate headteacher and Claire-Louise West, director of primary for the King's Group Academies with head boy and head girl, deputy head boy and head girl, house captains and school councillors. Picture: Sarah Standing (190525-7022) | Sarah Standing

Georgina Mulhall, executive headteacher, said: “We are naturally thrilled. It’s a really strong report and a strong outcome. It reflects the essence of King’s Academy Gomer.

‘A love of reading is fostered’ and the library is at the heart of the school which encourages children to immerse themselves in different texts and materials. As a result of this, pupils speak about reading with excitement and the weekly library visits are highly anticipated.

The inspection report said: “Leaders have seamlessly woven support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) into the curriculum. Pupils with SEND learn the same curriculum as their peers. Well-trained staff know when to adapt work and when to let pupils try something new for themselves. This helps pupils with SEND to learn and achieve well.

“Pupils’ behaviour is impeccable and their attitudes to their education are exemplary. There is a purposeful environment in classrooms. Pupils develop high levels of self-control due to the consistent routines teachers have put in place.”

The report also highlighted that the school offers ‘impressive personal development’ which provides ‘rich experiences’. The school also has a ‘service club’ which supports pupils from service families and the inspection said this is a ‘thoughtful approach’ to service families which benefits all of the students.

“This is a celebration not only of our incredible pupils and dedicated staff, but also of the unwavering support from our fantastic parents and carers.

“While we celebrate this incredible milestone, we remain committed to continuous improvement, ensuring that every child receives the very best education and opportunities.”

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe.