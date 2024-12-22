Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

City of Portsmouth College is celebrating a good Ofsted following its merger.

The college, which is now made up of four campuses, was inspected by Ofsted between October 22 and 25. The inspection outlined that the college is ‘a calm and welcoming environment across all four campuses’ and teachers are very supportive.

The report said: “Students and apprentices gain in confidence quickly. They are encouraged to develop a range of skills which help them to be successful in their studies and are relevant for their next steps.

“Students and apprentices, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) or high needs, benefit from a consistent and effective focus on careers information, advice and guidance to plan their next steps.”

The inspection also found that adult students benefit from support and encouragement from staff, and there is a ‘comprehensive range of provision available to them’.

Katy, who took over as Principal and CEO in July 2022, said she couldn’t be more delighted by the progress.

She said: “It’s been a challenging few years but we’re extremely fortunate to have a brilliant team of committed lecturers and support staff whose hard work and dedication is really paying off.

“The Ofsted inspectors were impressed by the quality of learning and facilities we offer, so much so that we were close to ‘outstanding’ in a number of areas.

“We had already identified that our apprenticeship department still requires some improvement and an action plan is well underway to bring it up to the standards of the rest of the college.”

The report also outlined that the college organises ‘relevant and enjoyable work-related learning opportunities’ for younger students. As a result, students ‘gain valuable skills such as the importance of personal presentation and become more confident when communicating within the workplace.’

The report added: “Leaders and managers have a clear and determined focus to be an inspirational and inclusive place for staff to work and students to study. They have worked diligently to establish the college as a trusted partner with local stakeholders.

“Curriculum managers ensure that teaching teams carefully plan the courses they teach. Most teachers now structure the curriculum sensibly so that students and apprentices can build their knowledge and skills.”

The report highlighted that improvements are required in the apprenticeships department to ensure students achieve their qualifications on time. The college has already been addressing this and a plan is in place to make improvements.

Katy added: “Great things come from Portsmouth and, thanks to the amazing team we have here, we’re now in a really good place with a fantastic platform on which to build. It’s just the start.”